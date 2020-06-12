Sushmita Sen says boyfriend Rohman Shawl initially hid he was 15 years younger to her: ‘It was destined’

Technology played Cupid for actor Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, who first connected on Instagram DMs. In a new interview, she revealed that he hid his age from her during their initial conversations. The couple has a 15-year age difference -- while she is 44, he is 29.

Sushmita told Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra that she was drawn to his niceness and kindness. “Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, ‘So, how old are you? You look so young.’ And he would be like, ‘You guess!’ Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn’t want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined,” she said.

Earlier, Sushmita had revealed that she accidentally opened a direct message from Rohman on Instagram and was pleasantly surprised by how nice it was. She replied, thanking him for his sweet message, which started their conversations.

Sushmita and Rohman have been in a relationship for more than a year and a half, and he has bonded with her family as well. Currently, the couple is quarantining with the actor’s daughters Renee and Alisah.

Meanwhile, Sushmita is making her acting comeback after five years with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. She was last seen in the Bengali film Nirbaak, which released in 2015.

Created by Ram Madhvani, Aarya revolves around a woman who, in order to protect her three children, must take up her husband’s illicit drug business after an assassination attempt leaves him in the hospital. Sushmita plays the titular role, while Chandrachur Singh will essay the role of her husband.

Aarya, which is based on the Dutch series Pinoza, is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat. The show will begin streaming on June 19.

