Sushmita Sen says she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease in 2014, reveals how she fought it. Watch video

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has revealed that she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease and fought it with her determination and nunchaku workout sessions. Nunchaku is a martial arts weapon, traditionally used in Okinawan style. It has two sticks connected with a short chain or rope.

Sharing the video on YouTube, Sushmita gave an elaborate description for it. She revealed she was diagnosed with an auto immune disease, Addison’s disease. “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)).”

Praising Nunchaku, Sushmita further wrote, “Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga.”

She also posted a picture from her session and wrote on Instagram, “Had to bring the journey & the #nunchaku back for #youtube LINK IN BIO I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

