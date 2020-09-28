Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen shares an adorable throwback video of her daughter Alisah, calls it ‘happy dose of innocence’

Sushmita Sen shares an adorable throwback video of her daughter Alisah, calls it ‘happy dose of innocence’

Sushmita Sen shared a throwback video of her daughter Alisah describing the objects in her picture book and said that her ‘love for teaching started early’. Alisah was six years old at the time that the video was taken.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushmita Sen with her younger daughter, Alisah.

Sushmita Sen dug into the archives and pulled out a video of her younger daughter Alisah displaying her ‘love for teaching’. Alisah, who was six at the time that the video was taken, could be seen talking about objects in her picture book, including an orange, apple, banana and leaf.

“Found this video of my then 6 yrs old Alisah...her love for teaching started early, as did her sense of compassion!!! #sharing a happy dose of #innocence #love #ediblecuteness #mywisemunchkin I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” the actor wrote, sharing the video on Instagram.

 

Last month, as Alisah turned 11, Sushmita shared priceless memories with her on Instagram. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen gazing lovingly at her baby girl, who was a few months old at the time.



“Happy Birthday love of my life!!! We are 11 years old today!! From the moment our eyes met...we could speak..a language of our own!! You are magical my little Angel!! Every moment of these 11 years, I have thanked God for the privilege of being your mother!!! I love you infinity Alisah Shona!!! #partytime #godsfavouritechild #birthdaygirl #blessed #duggadugga Maa, Renee didi @rohmanshawl,” the post was captioned.

Also read | Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Bollywood drugs investigation: ‘Aghast that no men were named and called for NCB probe’

Sushmita took a break from films after adopting Alisah in 2010 as she wanted to watch her daughter grow up. She said in an earlier interview that she was bothered by the fact that she missed many of her elder daughter Renee’s big moments as she was busy working and trying to be a provider.

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Sushmita said, “I know that people say that your best years are your youthful years where you can do films and you look younger etc. I asked myself, ‘If I don’t do films right now and I focus on this, will I regret it? And if I choose to not be with Alisah and go do films, which one would I regret more?’ It was a no-brainer for me.”

“It’s not just seeing their first step or first word, that I missed out for Renee. It’s their personality development, to witness who they are becoming. I did not sponsor a child. I became a mother. There is a very big difference,” she added.

Sushmita recently made her comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, in which she played a woman who takes over a drug cartel to safeguard her family. Her performance in the show, which also starred Chandrachur Singh and Sikandar Kher, received rave reviews from critics.

