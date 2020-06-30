Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen shares cute photo with daughter Renee from 18 years ago, says ‘I am the one who’s been mothered all along’

Sushmita Sen shares cute photo with daughter Renee from 18 years ago, says ‘I am the one who’s been mothered all along’

Sushmita Sen shared a precious memory with her elder daughter Renee on Instagram. See the cute throwback photo here.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

26-year-old Sushmita Sen with her daughter Renee.

Actor Sushmita Sen took fans on a trip down memory lane and posted an adorable photo with her daughter Renee from 18 years ago. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote that she has always been ‘mothered’ by her daughter.

“Sometimes I look at these pictures & wonder, when I see Renee & me even at age 2 yrs & 26yrs old...the child was always me!!! It’s magical to realise I am the one who’s been mothered all along!!! #sharing #precious #memories #mother #daughter #journey I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote.

 

Renee was adopted by Sushmita in 2000, when the actor was just 24 years old. She also has another daughter, Alisah, who was adopted in 2010.



Also read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s father still in deep shock’: Shekhar Suman after meeting actor’s family with Sandip Ssingh

Sushmita has often talked about what a fulfilling experience motherhood has been for her. At FICCI Hyderabad last year, Sushmita said that becoming a mother was the ‘wisest decision’ of her life. “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself,” she said.

Earlier this month, Sushmita made her acting comeback after five years with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. The show, inspired by the Dutch series Penoza, also marked her foray into the digital space.

Sushmita plays a family-oriented woman who must take over the reins of her husband’s drug trafficking business after an assassination attempt in made on him. The Hindustan Times review praised her performance and said, “With nine hours’ worth of screen time at her disposal, Sushmita got the opportunity to wring out every bit of talent at her disposal. And she did just that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushmita Sen shares cute photo with daughter Renee from 18 years ago
Jun 30, 2020 14:56 IST
Wedding photographers get back to business with slashed rates
Jun 30, 2020 14:55 IST
Kissing of Blarney Stone resumes as Ireland eases lockdown
Jun 30, 2020 14:54 IST
Hong Kong stocks post best month in six as upbeat data boosts recovery hope
Jun 30, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.