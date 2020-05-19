Sushmita Sen shares her ‘love story’ as daughters Renee and Alisah play the piano, watch

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has shared a cute video with fans in which her daughters Renee and Alisah can be seen practising a tune on the piano. Sushmita is staying with her daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Alisah seems to be guiding elder sister Renee who is visibly less confident about it all. Calling it her love story, Sushmita wrote alongside the video, “My #lovestory I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ” Fans flooded the post with love and appreciation for the actor and her daughters. “Both of your girls are so well mannered and grounded. Its lovely to see them become good human beings,” wrote one. Another one commented, “You’re inspiration.”

One fan wondered, “Sushmita ma’am, anytime you scolded your kids for their mischiefs.. How do you handle their mischief behaviour.”

Sushmita adopted Renee at the young age of 24. Talking about her decision in a later interview, the actor had said, “In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood.”

Recently, Sushmita revealed that she had been diagnosed with Addison’s disease in 2014. “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku,” she revealed in an inspiring video.

