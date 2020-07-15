Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen shares video of daughter Alisah’s playdate with bestie, watch the two dance

Sushmita Sen shares video of daughter Alisah’s playdate with bestie, watch the two dance

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a video of her younger daughter Alisah’s playdate with her best friend Alexa, in which the two girls are busy dancing.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushmita Sen often shares posts on her daughter Renee and Alisah.

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a video of daughter Alisah’s playdate with her best friend. The two girls are seen happily dancing in the video as Sushmita informed that the dance has been choreographed by Alisah’s friend Alexa.

Sharing it, she wrote: “#bff #supertalented Alexa & Alisah We are a girl gang, like birds of a feather” lock down with a flying spirit!!! So much to learn from children...exercise happiness, no matter what!!! After all it’s nothing but a choice!! A week long #stayover #playdate with two of my favourite #girlgang Alexa choreographed the song & taught Alisah how to roll!!! Too cute these two!! #sharing #dancingfeet #happyheart #bffgoals #happywatching I love you guys!! #duggadugga.” The video shows Alexa and Alisah dancing with Alexa in the foreground.

 

After a really long gap, Sushmita appeared in a web series named Aarya. Her performance was overall appreciated in the show. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “Sushmita stars in and as Aarya, the drug dealer’s wife who takes on her husband’s (Chandrachur Singh) business after he suffers a horrible attack. The reins of the job fall in her manicured hands as she struggles through the muck of violence, blackmail, lies and treachery to keep her three kids safe. It could be a window into the life of Skyler White after the credits rolled on Breaking Bad but our desi show’s heroine is just too righteous and not half as apathetic.”



Sushmita has been around for a very long time to understand how the film industry works. While her web series has been well received, she insists she will take her time and has in fact declined quite a few offers. Talking to Hindustan Times, she had said, “We’re in a business with humongous egos and that’s not a secret. Each time you say no then that’s a problem, you’re a problem, it might mean you don’t want to work.”

She, however, prefers to choose her own path. “For me it’s always been about being honest and responsible about the work I take up. Good, bad or ugly -- I chose this, so I’m responsible. So those offers that came to me sometimes weren’t good enough, sometime it would be like we’re doing you a favour by keeping you in the industry. That doesn’t work with me,” the 44-year-old had added.

Also read: Kriti Sanon drops a cryptic message a month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Her eyes shed tears of reality’

She said she never “targeted the first five spots in the film industry”, but admitted that she is hungry for good work. “I wanted to collaborate with fantastic and creative minds in every department. As an actor, I would enjoy working in a stricter environment where I’m told on my face when I go wrong rather than those ‘wah wah kya shot diya’ reactions. I needed that big time and that’s what inspired me to grow, otherwise I’m just another actor trying to stay in the game. And I had learned to say ‘no’ many years ago, I say it euphorically.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared, 91.46% pass, girls outshine boys
Jul 15, 2020 12:57 IST
Mumbai Police shares tips for ‘profitable investments,’ they’re worth it
Jul 15, 2020 12:54 IST
Covid-19 may attack patients’ central nervous system
Jul 15, 2020 12:53 IST
CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check at cbseresults.nic.in
Jul 15, 2020 12:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.