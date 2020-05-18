Sushmita Sen talks about suffering from Addison’s disease in 2014, TV actor threatens to commit suicide over non-payment of dues

Zaan Khan of Humari Bahu Silk says show’s crew threatens to commit suicide due to non-payment of dues by producers

Television actor Zaan Khan has shared a shocking Instagram update about the cast and crew of his Zee TV show Humari Bahu Silk. Zaan says the crew has not been paid by the producers and is now threatening to commit suicide.

Irrfan knew his Haasil character wouldn’t ‘die soon’, reveals Tigmanshu Dhulia

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has revealed what late actor Irrfan Khan had said before the release of Haasil. He said that his character in the film “is not going to die soon.” Tigmanshu had posted an emotional tweet on Saturday which marked 17 years of the film which is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the late actor’s filmography.

Sushmita Sen says she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease in 2014, reveals how she fought it. Watch video

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has revealed that she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease and fought it with her determination and nunchaku workout sessions. Nunchaku is a martial arts weapon, traditionally used in Okinawan style. It has two sticks connected with a short chain or rope.

CarryMinati says his words from viral video were taken out of context after Twitter calls out ‘homophobic’ comments

YouTuber CarryMinati has shared a new video explaining his side of the story after his viral video was taken off the streaming platform last week. He also addressed the accusations of homophobia levelled against him by Twitter users.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote notes to Jaya Bachchan for water, couldn’t speak due to tracheostomy after Coolie accident

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane of Sunday, thinking about the days when he suffered a horrible accident on the sets of his film Coolie in 1982. Amitabh had to undergo tracheostomy and was unable to speak for days.

