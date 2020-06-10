Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen was once asked about achieving ‘lesser’ than Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai. Watch her classy reply

Sushmita Sen was once asked about achieving ‘lesser’ than Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai. Watch her classy reply

An old video of Sushmita Sen being compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra at a media interaction has resurfaced online. Watch the viral clip here.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

While Sushmita Sen won Miss Universe in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra were crowned Miss World in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

What is common between Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra? The three were beauty pageant winners before breaking into Bollywood. While Sushmita won the Miss Universe title in 1994, Aishwarya and Priyanka were crowned Miss World in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

Sushmita was pitted against Aishwarya and Priyanka in a media interaction once and asked about achieving ‘lesser’ in comparison. A video of the same is going viral on social media, with more than two lakh views in just two hours.

In the video, a journalist asks Sushmita about Aishwarya and Priyanka, saying, “Unhone bada kuch haasil kiya. Aapne thoda kum haasil kiya unke hisaab se (They have achieved a lot. You have achieved lesser, as compared to them).”

Sushmita interjects and tells the journalist, “Bohot kum! In fact, Priyanka Chopra ne jo humare liye kiya hai, bohot kum logon ne kiya hai (A lot lesser! In fact, what Priyanka Chopra has done for us, very few people have). She has made us very, very proud.” She then applauds her.



Also see: Sonam Kapoor missing from Shatrughan Sinha’s birthday post for her, fans reply with hilarious Mr India memes

The journalist continues to prod her and asks Sushmita to comment on the ‘two women who were crowned Miss Universe after her’ (incorrectly referring to Aishwarya and Priyanka). She gently corrects him by saying, “Ji, mere baad Lara Dutta bani hai, aur uske baad unfortunately humein koi Miss Universe mili nahi ab tak. Magar milegi, ab milegi, kyunki humara waqt aa gaya hai (After me, Lara Dutta won Miss Universe and unfortunately, we have not had a Miss Universe since then. But we will get one now because our time has come). As you can see, from the Olympics to everywhere else, we are going to win.”

 

Sushmita’s classy answer has won the hearts of netizens. “She is my favourite,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section. “Graceful and Strong @sushmitasen47 She was a deserving woman then and now,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Sushmita is set to make her acting comeback after five years with the Disney+ Hotstar series titled Aarya. Created by Ram Madhvani, the show stars her in the titular role as a woman who is forced to take charge of her husband’s illicit drug business when he is shot, in order to protect her family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shahid Kapoor extends support to 40 Bollywood dancers: report
Jun 10, 2020 12:52 IST
Living the kaftan life
Jun 10, 2020 12:46 IST
Bharti Singh left ‘speechless’ by former manager Disha Salian’s death
Jun 10, 2020 12:46 IST
Smith has an edge over Kohli in Tests: Aaron Finch
Jun 10, 2020 12:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.