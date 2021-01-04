Sushmita Sen wishes her ‘babush’ Rohman Shawl on birthday: ‘Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly’

Sushmita Sen penned a sweet birthday note for boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Monday. She shared it with two adorable pictures from their date night in which they are seen twinning in black.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, “Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl. ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’ May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy. Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly #partytime #rohmance #us #duggadugga.”

While the first picture shows them snuggling in front of the camera, the second shows Sushmita striking a cool pose while clinging to Rohman. The two seem to have stepped out for a date night with Rohman in a suit and Sushmita in an overcoat and boots. Rohman is also seen holding a shopping bag in hand.

Rohman is a model and recently appeared in his first music video. He stars alongside Erica Fernandes and Salman Shaikh in Papon’s new single Maula. He shared the song teaser on Instagram and wrote, “#maula #musicvideo #teaser I have been a very big fan of your voice @paponmusic & I couldn’t be happier to feature in this video (actually the only reason i came on board).” Sharing a special mention for Sushmita and her daughters, Rohman wrote, “@sushmitasen47 can’t thank you enough for standing by me ‘my rock’.... for teaching me how to be “one’s self” infont of the camera. My two shaitaan’s Alisah & Renee for allowing me to do a romantic song.”

A proud Sushmita had reacted to the video, “OMGGGGGG!!!! look at you babushhhhhh!!! Sooooo proud of you!!!! Beautiful song & a marvellous YOU!!! Ufffff.”

The year 2020 saw quite a few firsts for Sushmita and family. Not just Rohman, Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee too made her acting debut. She featured in a short film titled Suttabaazi. She plays a rebellious teenager stuck at home with her conservative parents during the lockdown. Sushmita also made her acting comeback with a web show, Aarya last year.

