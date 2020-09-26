Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan gives tour of her luxurious Mumbai home, even Hrithik Roshan can’t believe how stunning her kitchen is. Watch

Sussanne Khan gives tour of her luxurious Mumbai home, even Hrithik Roshan can’t believe how stunning her kitchen is. Watch

Sussanne Khan is taking fans inside her luxurious home in Mumbai which she created with a lot of love and care. The house is full of eclectic decor and has a stunning view too. Here’s how Hrithik Roshan and others reacted to her video.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sussanne Khan has shared a video tour of her home.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan has shared a video tour of her gorgeous and luxurious Mumbai home. She took to Instagram to share an 18-minute video that shows her bring her fans inside her house, sharing a sneak peek into her life.

The house, which is on the 15th floor in Juhu, has been created by combining two adjacent apartments, which gave Sussanne a large, expansive living room with multiple seating areas. It comes with a long, large balcony that runs parallel to living space. It overlooks a large, green patch of land and gives one a stunning view of open skies.

 

The video, shot by Architecture's Digest, shows Sussanne walk the viewers through her expensive artworks, the dining room that has been converted into her office, a console table made by her friend and her kitchen that is accessible from the living room through a pair of glass doors.



Sussanne said that she designed the house with inspiration from her ski holidays with the family. She wanted to recreate the feel and warmth of a ski lodge.

Sussanne’s fans and friends shared their compliments for the space in the comments. Ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Amazing . And that kitchen 100.” Malaika Arora wrote, “Ur home is stunning @suzkr.” Bipasha Basu wrote, “Love it.” Maria Goretti wrote, “You are just too adorable, and I love your nest , it’s art.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone was the admin of WhatsApp group in which drugs were discussed: report

A fan wrote, “What a glorious “nest” for you and your boys! I love every bit of your eclectic, sophisticated yet warm fashion sense.” “Beautiful house of a beautiful soul... Stay bless,” wrote another.

Sussanne and Hrithik were married from 2000 to 2014. They have two sons together, Hrehaan and Hridaan. During the coronavirus lockdown, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so they could care for their sons together.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel to Bihar, says Sanjay Raut
Sep 26, 2020 12:35 IST
Sara, Shraddha, Deepika at NCB office, questioning underway. See pics
Sep 26, 2020 13:09 IST
UN General Assembly: India dismisses Pakistan PM’s criticism on Kashmir issue
Sep 26, 2020 12:05 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe
Sep 26, 2020 13:12 IST

latest news

Farmer attempts to kill himself in Harda, district administration calls him fraudster
Sep 26, 2020 13:11 IST
Let the stars & planets guide you in staying healthy
Sep 26, 2020 13:09 IST
Mukul Dev on the Bollywood drug nexus case.: Look at it as a cleaning drive
Sep 26, 2020 13:09 IST
Manjari: Some might be into drugs but the 99% statement is exaggeration
Sep 26, 2020 13:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.