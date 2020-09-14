Sussanne Khan shares adorable video on Hrithik Roshan’s niece Suranika’s birthday, says ‘forever my little girl’

Sussanne Khan may have parted ways with Hrithik Roshan years ago, but she continues to be close to him and his family. On the birthday of Hrithik’s niece Suranika, Sussanne shared a precious video montage of pictures with her and the Roshans.

The video begins with Sussanne holding a little Suranika, and contains sweet pictures from their many family vacations over the years. “To my little darling doll Suru baby, happpppy birthday to the most thoughtful caring girl I know.. you are amazing! God bless you limitless! So proud of you @suranikashealthykitchen @suranika #forevermylittlegirl,” the Instagram post was captioned.

Suranika is the daughter of Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan. She runs a food delivery service.

In March, Sussanne had temporarily shifted base to Hrithik’s home, so that they could co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, together during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The actor posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking her for being so ‘supportive and understanding’.

Hrithik had written, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.” He thanked Sussanne for temporarily moving in with him, so that their sons were ‘not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us’.

Hrithik, Sussanne and the Roshans celebrated a number of occasions together during the coronavirus pandemic, including their son Hrehaan’s birthday, Rakesh Roshan’s birthday and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their marriage of more than 13 years and got divorced in 2014. However, they continue to be on extremely friendly terms and go on lunch and dinner dates, family holidays and movie outings with their children.

On the work front, Hrithik was seen in two films - Super 30 and War - in 2019. He will return as the superhero in Krrish 4.

