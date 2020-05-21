Sussanne Khan shares glimpse of workplace at Hrithik Roshan’s house: ‘Getting used to the new normal’

Sussanne Khan has shared her experience of working from home while living with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their sons at his house amid the lockdown. She posted a few pictures of her workplace, with the hashtag #bffsgorgeoushome in the caption.

Sharing a selfie from the living room and another photo of the sea view from the balcony, Sussanne wrote, “Getting used to the new normal.. .typical Wednesday afternoon on my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand while I draw, as the robust sparkling ocean waves become my background score. Mighty grateful for being fortunate enough to have all of this. #outdoordesk #gratefulheart #makethesunyourfriend #persistandperservere #tranquility #bffsgorgeoushome #summeroflockdown2020.”

Earlier, Sussanne had shared a video in which Hrithik, along with his sons can be seen enjoying a beautiful view from their balcony. Along with the video, she wrote a few lines of the poem Leisure by William Henry Davies.

“What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’ So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care,” her post read.

Hrithik had also shared a video of him playing the piano. He captioned it: “Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I’m on mission piano. PS: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu poses for magazine cover in her washroom, here’s a better look at her Mumbai home. See pics

Hrithik had announced Sussanne’s arrival for the lockdown period on social media and thanked her for temporarily moving back in with him to take care of their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan together. The couple divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage.

Follow @htshowbiz for more