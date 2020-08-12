Sussanne Khan shares ‘priceless moments’ with family, ex Hrithik Roshan drops sweet comment

Sections
Hrithik Roshan showered love on a childhood photo of ex-wife Sussanne Khan with her family. See it here.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hrithik Roshan with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan took a trip down memory lane and shared an adorable childhood photo. The black-and-white photo featured her and her siblings - jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, actor Zayed Khan and interior designer Simone Arora - posing with their father, actor Sanjay Khan. Little Zayed is seen sitting on Sanjay’s lap, while the three sisters stand around them.

“Once upon a time, in a family home in Juhu.. #pricelessmoments,” Sussanne captioned the photo. Her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan, dropped a comment saying, “Too sweet.” Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Too cute,” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans also showered love on the cute click. “Omg!! you looked like Hrehaan,” one user commented, along with a heart-eyes emoji. “So cute pic childhood best memories you look so cute sussane,” another wrote.

Sussanne had temporarily moved in with Hrithik during the lockdown so that they could co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, together. The actor, in a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanked her for being so ‘supportive and understanding’.



Also read: Anushka Sharma takes fun quiz with Virat Kohli, reveals who is the first one to say sorry after a fight

“It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns,” his note began. “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting,” he added.

Hrithik, who was last seen in the action thriller War, will return as the superhero Krrish in Krrish 4. While reports were doing the rounds that he will play four different roles in the film, his father and director Rakesh Roshan dismissed them and said that the script was yet to be locked.

