Sussanne Khan, Suresh Raina booked after raid on Mumbai nightclub

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was among those booked after a raid at a posh club in Mumbai on Tuesday for violating social distancing norms.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:05 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Sussanne Khan was among those booked for flouting social distancing

Thirty four persons including cricketer Suresh Raina and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan were arrested after a raid at a posh club near the Mumbai airport on Tuesday for violating social distancing norms, police said. Those arrested in the raid at the Dragonfly Experience club near the Mumbai international airport included 13 women and seven staffers of the club, police said.

The women were allowed to leave after being served notices while the men were shown as arrested and granted bail later, police said.

 

They were booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, police said.



“Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal,” Mumbai Police tweeted.

The raid was conducted after the club establishment remained open beyond the permissible time limit and did not adhere to coronavirus norms, police said.

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols,” a statement on behalf of Raina said.

“Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well,” it said.

