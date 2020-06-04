Sections
Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan with throwback pics: 'Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us'

Irrfan Khan, who died late April, is seen enjoying holidays with family in most throwback images his family has been sharing of late.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Irrfan Khan in a throwback picture his wife shared online.

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan has been sharing throwback pictures of the Bollywood star who died on April 29. She has shared yet another picture from what looks like a holiday with him at a picturesque location. In a poetic note, she wrote that the rain connected her to her late husband.

Sharing the pictures and a video, Sutapa wrote, “Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.” The pictures show Irrfan peeping from behind a patch of grass and enjoying himself in what looks like a lake.

 

Last week, Sutapa had shared pictures with him and written, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.” It’s just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again.”



Irrfan’s son Babil, too, keeps treating fans to throwback pictures and videos featuring his father. Last month, Babil shared pictures from one of Irrfan’s visit to a farmhouse and wrote, “I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet.”

 

Irrfan died April 29 after being diagnosed for colon infection. He also battled neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years. A few days after his death, Sutapa had issued a statement on behalf of the family. “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm,” the note had read.

