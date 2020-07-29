Sutapa Sikdar shares a heartbreaking note for Irrfan Khan: ‘I miss you partner, how many more roads alone’

Sutapa Sikdar has posted a black-and-white image of herself, remembering her late husband and actor Irrfan Khan and asked a heartbreaking question - “How many more roads alone?”.

Sutapa can be seen in a closeup shot, wearing black shades, perhaps a picture clicked by Irrfan. She captioned the image with a heartbreaking note, “When I look back ,when life was not black and white. I see you standing there... With the Nikon in your neck and looking thru your lenses.Irrfan I will miss you partner.. How many more miles to go.. How many more roads alone??”

On Facebook, Sutapa wrote the same note and posted another image in which she can be seen looking away from the camera and wrote, “Thank you for bearing with my eccentricities!!!”

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour, which was diagnosed earlier. He had been out of the public sight as he got treated in London. After returning to India, he saw the release of his last film, Angrezi Medium.

Sutapa has been sharing posts and throwback pictures ever since Irrfan’s death. In one of her recent posts, Sutapa shared yet another picture from what looks like a holiday with him at a picturesque location. In a poetic note, she wrote that the rain connected her to her late husband. Sharing the pictures and a video, Sutapa wrote, “Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.” The pictures show Irrfan peeping from behind a patch of grass and enjoying himself in what looks like a lake.

