Suttabaazi: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee plays clandestine smoker in debut film, watch trailer

Renee Sen, the elder daughter of Sushmita Sen, is following in her footsteps. Renee is all set to make her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi, which is the tale of Diya Kumar, a clandestine smoker at loggerheads with her parents during the lockdown.

The trailer of Suttabaazi has been released online. Renee plays Diya, a 19-year-old girl who is navigating lockdown life with her nagging parents and trying to find opportunities to secretly smoke. Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria will essay the role of her parents.

Directed by Kabeer Khurana, Suttabaazi is about the family drama that ensues and subsequent reconciliation when a rebellious teenager is stuck with her conservative parents at home during the lockdown. Produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney and Pankaj Rungta, the short film will release in December 2020.

Earlier this week, Kabeer shared the first poster of Suttabaazi. In the comments section, Renee wrote, “What an amazing film to be a part of,” followed by a heart emoji.

Ramneek had earlier told Cinestaan about the film, “Suttabaazi is a breakthrough in beliefs and relationships. It’s when the impossible becomes possible. This is beautifully portrayed by the actors who are all very dissimilar to each other. Renee Sen’s energetic portrayal as the carefree youngster is in direct contrast to her old-school parents played by veteran actors Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabra. There is a buzz in the air as we are excited to announce the launch of Renee Sen.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita also returned to acting with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya earlier this year, after a hiatus of several years. The show, which marked her digital debut, also starred Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das and Manish Choudhary in pivotal roles.

Sushmita played the titular role of a woman who takes over the reins of her husband’s drug trafficking business after an assassination attempt is made on him.

