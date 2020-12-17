Swara Bhaskar describes her photoshoot: ‘Torn stockings and mismatching bedsheets, a bad metaphor for life?’

Actor Swara Bhaskar recently did a photoshoot but she was also quick to crack jokes at her own expense. While hilariously and realistically describing the props at her photoshoot, Swara also called herself “queen of sh**ty captions”.

Sharing behind-the-scenes images from the shoot, Swara wrote, “Torn stockings and mismatching bed sheets.. a bad metaphor for life?!? #QueenOfSh**tyCaptions.”

On a serious note, Swara also praised her team and tweeted, “I work with so many wonderful people whose talent, hard work and passion makes me look good.. I’m SO grateful for all of you! #gratitude #feelingblessed.”

Swara also posted a few images.

Swara was recently seen in Netflix original Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, a comic satire on expectations from a middle-class Indian woman. Swara plays a woman who is breaking stereotypes and running after her ambition of being a stand-up comic.It is directed by Debbie Rao of Pushpavalli fame, Abi Varghese and Ishaan Nair.

Responding to similarities being drawn between The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, Swara told PTI, “I hadn’t seen Mrs Maisel before I shot this show. I saw it in the lockdown and that show is iconic and amazing. Our show is about Beanie trying to be a stand-up comic and her struggles. Definitely those similarities are there and they will exist but that doesn’t make the show similar to any other show in any way. Now any film on woman trying to be a pilot will be compared to Gunjan Saxena.”

Also read: Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan biopic first poster: Mahesh Babu praises Adivi Sesh as 26/11 hero

After making her debut in 2010 with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Guzaarish, Swara made a mark only in 2011-12 when she featured in Anand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu which featured R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. She has since carried films like Nil Battey Sannatta and Anarkali of Aarah on her shoulders.

Follow @htshowbiz for more