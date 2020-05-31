Swara Bhaskar shuts troll like a boss: ‘Use your time to donate some money to those in need’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar has responded to a troll who shared a Veere Di Wedding photo with an abusive message. The actor’s response was welcomed by many celebs.

The person shared a photo featuring Swara, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania from the film and wrote, “Mera Swara Bhaskar se nivedan hai ki ye 4 majdoor fanse hue hai kaafi dino se lockdown ke chalte ghar nahi ja pa rahe khane peene ke liye kuch nahi hai, kapde bhi jyada nahi hai...Please inhe ghar pahunchwa do (I request Swara Bhaskar that these four labourers are stuck in this lockdown and cannot go home. They do not have anything to eat neither do they have enough clothes. Please help them reach their homes).” The troll also used abusive language to talk about Swara.

She responded, “America ke California me baithe is tidde ko itni sharam nahi hai ki bakwaasein karne ki jagah Bharat me shramiko ya piditon ki madad kar rahe kisi sanstha ko koi donation hi de de...par nahi apne gutter-numa muh se mere timeline pe ulti karna iske jeevan ki ekmatra uplabdhi hai. Shabaash Chintu! (This insect sitting in California, America, does not feel ashamed using such language. You could have at least donated to some organisation helping workers and the needy in India But his greatest achievement is vomiting on my timeline. Well done!).”

Zeeshan Ayyub wrote to her, “Proud of you @ReallySwara...jaahilon pe Dhyan mat de , inhein sirf logon ko takleef pahunchani aati hai..koi madad kare to aag lag jaati hai inhein....love you (Don’t pay attention to such people... they only know how to hurt people).” Kritika Kamra also tweeted an appreciation message for her.

Swara has been collating information about migrant workers stranded in Delhi in order to help them. She also wrote in a separate tweet, “Compiling info about which migrant labour is stuck where & needs to go where, making calls to each of them and coordinating with govt. efforts is tiring coz we have to sift through FILTH in my comments section - which I never do! It’s like searching for phone numbers in garbage!” The tweet got wide response from her industry colleagues who lauded her patience.

