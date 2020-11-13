Swara Bhasker admits to lying about her age: ‘When I turned 30, I cut a cake that read 25’

Swara Bhasker admitted in a new interview that she has not only been secretive about her age in the past but downright dishonest. She confessed that she told people that she was 28 years old for four straight years and no one realised.

The actor, who is 32 years old, said that when she turned 30, her birthday cake suggested that she was five years younger. However, she later confessed the truth to everyone.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Swara said, “As an actress who lies about her age all the time, sometimes I just make up an age that I’m feeling [laughs]. And I tell everyone that I’m going to lie about how old I am. I’m 32, by the way, but I was 28 for the longest time. I was 28 for 4 years and weirdly enough, nobody noticed! But now, people have caught onto my trick.”

Swara narrated an incident from her 30th birthday: “I remember, when I turned 30, I cut a cake that read 25. And then I told everyone about it. People were like, ‘What’s the point of doing this if you’re going to tell everyone about it?! At least lie properly!’”

On the work front, Swara was last seen on the big screen in Veere Di Wedding but had two digital releases this year. She played a schoolteacher from Meerut in the controversial Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari. She was also seen in Eros Now series Flesh, in which she played a police officer who takes on human traffickers.

Swara’s next release is a dramedy series, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, which will release on Netflix. She plays the titular role of a girl who decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. She also has Faraz Arif Ansari’s same-sex love story Sheer Qorma in the pipeline.

