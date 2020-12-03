Swara Bhasker calls Diljit Dosanjh ‘a star’ amid his spat with Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha says one must not fight with Punjabis

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut’s ugly war of wards on Twitter over farmers’ protests caught the attention of not just their fans but also their industry colleagues. Hours after the two refused to take a breather, actors Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha took to Twitter to show their support for Diljit and hailed him for his stance against Kangana.

While Kangana opposed farmer protests and called them ‘anti-nationals’, Diljit slammed her for disrespecting farmers and elderly women besides giving her a mouthful in Punjabi.

Taking sides with Diljit, Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually!” She also reacted to another tweet about their fight and said, “Well done @diljitdosanjh.”

Richa Chadha also took to Twitter to show her support for Diljit. She wrote in Punjabi, “Seriously, tussi saareyan nu public interest vichon daas ne aa , pubjabiyan naal lado ni plz (Seriously, I am telling this to all of you in public interest. Don’t get into fights with Punjabis please).”

She even replied to a follower who said, “Aaho! But Paaji Chaa Gaye aini thet punjabi ki mainu apni Bebe kol jaa translation liti (Diljit is shining today. He used such pure Punjabi that I had to take help of my granny for translation).” Relying to her in the same vein, Richa said, “Tussi consistency vekho bass. O change ni honde (Just look at the consistency. He doesn’t change).”

Taapsee didn’t comment on Diljit or Kangana but was hinting at farmers protest as she retweeted one of her own tweets.

Kangana said that an elderly woman, who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi in December-March, was seen in the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi as well. Diljit shared a video story by an international news channel that said Kangana misidentified at the farmers’ protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano, famously known as “Shaheen Bagh dadi”. The video actually featured a Bhatinda-based elderly woman Mahinder Kaur, who according to the news channel was misidentified by Kangana.

While Kangana called him by various names like ‘dumbo’ and ‘Karan Johar ke paltu’, he called her “Bad Dimag Batmeez” and said that she shouldn’t insult another woman, being a woman herself.

