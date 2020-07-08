Swara Bhasker dances to Navrai Majhi at her uncle’s wedding, shares pictures and video: ‘Some joy in this pandemic’

Actor Swara Bhasker’s family had cause for celebration, as her maternal uncle tied the knot with his college sweetheart last month. She took to Instagram to share glimpses from the low-key wedding.

“Our family had a beautiful reason to celebrate, two weeks ago... my Mama who had reunited with his college sweetheart a few years ago, married her in an intimate, home wedding. Congratulations @shefalika_gandhi and welcome to the fam!,” she wrote in the caption of one of her Instagram posts.

Swara was seen in an orange and pink saree, with a gota blouse. Her hair was tied in a bun, with traditional jewellery finishing her look. She was seen getting mehendi applied on her palms, dancing and just generally having a whale of a time in the pictures. She shared a set of photos from the mehendi ceremony and wrote, “The #lockdownmehendi of @shefalika_gandhi .. now officially my mami.”

In another video, Swara and her family members are seen dancing to the song Navrai Majhi from Sridevi-starrer English Vinglish. “Lockdown Mehendi. We celebrate my mama uniting (finally) with his college sweetheart.. and host her mehendi cum bridal shower at home. Some joy in this pandemic ka mahaul! Welcome to the fam @shefalika_gandhi,” she wrote.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut slams Pooja Bhatt’s claim that she was launched by Bhatts: ‘To get talented people for free is a favour many studios do’

Last month, Swara made her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, in which she plays a teacher. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she was happy about the positive response.

“Most people get that the show is not about sex but looking at a deeper issue, which is adolescent sexuality in a repressed society, and of the fear that our society has of female sexuality. That’s why it tries to vilify that. All the risque roles that I have done - be it Anaarkali of Aarah (2017), Veere Di Wedding (2018)- we have discussed a larger picture. It shows the reality of society,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more