Swara Bhasker defends Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, says all codes of conduct went out of the window when photos of his body were shared

Swara Bhasker has defended the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker for revealing that the late actor was diagnosed with bipolar disorder last year. Susan has been at the receiving end of backlash for breaking the code of client confidentiality and sharing details of his mental health issues.

In a series of tweets, Swara wrote, “Before we attack this therapist abt ‘breaking professional ethical code’ etc. The disgusting Tamasha over #SushantSinghRajput ‘s tragic demise & misrepresentation & stigmatisation of #depression has driven this lady to break her silence so others don’t suffer like Sushant did!”

According to Swara, ‘all codes of conduct were thrown out of the window’ from the very beginning when pictures of Sushant’s body were being circulated. “Rich that v as a collective should talk of codes of conduct now- when v have been consuming what is actually criminal defamation from day 01 on every forum available?” she added.

Swara defended Susan and said that there was a ‘genuinely exceptional circumstance’ to break the code of client confidentiality. “Technically she may be breaking an ethical code except that there was a genuinely exceptional circumstance in this case. Media has predecided who is the murderer without any trial & frankly without any conclusive proof.. There is a mob justice driven media trial that is on,” she wrote.

“It’s clear his death is being used for personal vendetta & political gains. I can see why she spoke out. The whole discourse stigmatises and misrepresents depression.. I think we need to be talking about mental Health and not conspiracy theories,” she added.

On Saturday, Susan told Barkha Dutt in a statement that she felt it was her ‘duty’ to clear the air due to the ‘misinformation and conspiracy theories’ being spread online. She also said that his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was his ‘strongest support’.

“Sushant was suffering terribly during his bouts of depression and hypomania. Rhea was his strongest support. From the first time I met them as a couple, I was impressed by the degree of concern, love and support she showed. It was very evident how close they were. Rhea took care of his appointments and gave him enough courage to attend, despite his being so fearful that someone would find out,” she said.

“When he was severely ill, he depended on her as somewhat of a mother figure and she completely filled that role with love, encouragement and patience,” she added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

