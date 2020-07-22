Swara Bhasker has an ‘introspective moment’, says ‘I think we owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s family an apology’

Swara Bhasker, who has been involved in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut, took a moment to introspect. In a tweet on Tuesday night, she said that they owe an apology to the family of Sushant Singh Rajput, for dragging his name into their arguments.

“Had an introspective moment. I think we owe #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family an apology 4 the number of times they must’ve read his name in our arguments. This is not about us. Sushant has a release coming up, let’s celebrate the memory of the bright life we lost. Let’s be kind,” she wrote on Twitter.

Recently, Kangana gave an interview, claiming that Sushant’s career was sabotaged by the ‘movie mafia’ as he refused to be a sycophant. She also lashed out at Swara and Taapsee Pannu, calling them ‘needy outsiders’ who denied the existence of nepotism and professed love for Karan Johar, for selfish reasons.

Since then, Taapsee and Swara have been engaged in an online battle with Kangana. On Tuesday, Swara shared an old video in which Kangana says that the insider-outsider divide does not matter in Bollywood as the audience determines the success of films and actors.

Kangana’s team responded to Swara and accused her of misguiding people by sharing an old video. “You’re picking up a10 yr old video when movie mafia didn’t care about her existence & didn’t consider her an Alister. Criminal cases,Threats, Bullying,Character assassination started aftr Kangana became a top star in 2014, she hs mentioned many times before, pls don’t misguide,” a tweet by her team read.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. It has been alleged that he lost out on opportunities because he was an outsider. The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police, who are looking at every angle and have questioned more than 35 people so far. Journalist Rajeev Masand was the most recent person to record his statement in the case.

