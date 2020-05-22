Swara Bhasker hits the road to meet her mother

Swara Bhasker has been having a rather eventful lockdown. A few weeks earlier, she rescued an injured infant black kite and a kitten. And recently, the actor decided to take the road to be with her mother, Prof Ira Bhasker, when she came to know that her mother had a fall and had a shoulder injury. Intra-city travels during the lockdown are no cakewalk but after acquiring the travel and other permits, she travelled 1400km to reach Delhi from Mumbai across a span of two days.

Talking about it, she says, “I had been feeling both restless and guilty for not being in Delhi to help my mum. So when movement was allowed, I got the necessary permissions and decided to go from Mumbai to Delhi by road. It was a mega two day road trip with all my five pets - three cats, a kitten and one dog.”

She says that though she was away from her parents, it was a matter of great relief for her that her mother was not alone after the injury. Divulging details, Bhasker says, “My mum fell and fractured her shoulder in her Delhi home last week and I have been in lockdown in Bombay worrying. It is a fracture of the collarbone and so, her whole torso is in a brace and she has to keep her right hand and right side of the torso immobilised. Luckily my sister-in-law was in Delhi and was able to move in and help my mom with daily tasks like changing and combing her hair.”

The Veere Di Wedding (2018) actor says that she was happy to surprise her parents. “I didn’t tell my parents as I knew they would be worried and so when I arrived in Delhi, they were both taken totally by surprise. I am so glad to be with them and be able to help my mum a bit. I am useless in the kitchen but I comb her hair with great sincerity,” she signs off.