Swara Bhasker mocks Kangana Ranaut’s comment, says she got independence for India in 1947. Her team hits back

Swara Bhasker has taken a jibe at Kangana Ranaut’s claim that her 2014 film Queen led to the birth of feminism in the Indian film industry. Kangana’s team has in turn accused Swara of trying “to simply distract from the culprits who killed Sushant.”

Swara shared a clip from Kangana’s recent interview on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Kangana ji ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, She started Feminism with Queen in 2013, but first of all in 1947, she got India independence. - says an unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers.”

Kangana’s team account reacted to the tweet on Monday, “Dear @ReallySwara none of you were born in the golden era of Indian cinema, after Gangsters mafias and Dons took over the industry it became big stinking gutter and feminism and parallel cinema awakening happened with Queen 2014 if not please correct us when it happened ?”

The team added in another tweet, “It’s evident your motive is to simply distract from the culprits who killed Sushant, people like you not only protect terrorists and anti nationals but also protect movie mafia dons, shame on you and your evil intentions...”

The team wrote in another tweet, “Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti nationals hv come out in full force,dey call themselves anti establishment bt nw ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically &emotionally lynched Shushant,did dey say a word when he ws bullied & killed?”

Kangana had called Swara, Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha “needy outsiders” and “B grade actresses” in a recent interview on Republic TV. She had said, “For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person.”

Reacting to the same, Swara had written on Twitter, “Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession. I am needy. I need respectful public interaction. I need rationality and logic in debate. I need sane, civil and decent public discourse. I need rule of law. and I need FACTS ! What do you need? #NeedyOutsider.”

