Swara Bhasker on CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ‘Not fair to suggest Mumbai Police were not doing a good job’

Actor Swara Bhasker has defended the Mumbai Police, even as she hoped for a fair investigation, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking over the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Responding to the development, Swara told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I don’t think it is fair to suggest that the Mumbai Police were not doing a good job or were not being professional. I think that there is a problem right there that we did not trust the Mumbai Police, we should have. We have no reason to doubt their conduct. I hope the CBI will now be allowed to do their job in a fair and impartial manner.”

She added, “There is nothing new to add, I have said this before that the courts, the judicial system must be allowed to do their job, the police should have been allowed to do their job.”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into Sushant’s death. The apex court said that a ‘fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour’.

Earlier, she had said about the debate around Sushant’s death, “Why is it so difficult for people to accept that he may have been depressed? I read an article where someone said that he didn’t look depressed, what theory is that? How can someone ‘look’ it?” She added, “Just because someone is famous, doesn’t mean things can’t be wrong. We as a society need to give more importance to mental health.”

Also read: Jasmin Bhasin denies she is dating Aly Goni, says he ‘doesn’t meet that criteria’ she looks for in a partner

According to the Mumbai Police, Sushant was being treated for bipolar disorder in the months leading up to his suicide. His family and several prominent members of the film industry and the media have expressed hesitation in believing this. Sushant’s father has accused the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and having siphoned off his funds. She has denied the allegations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more