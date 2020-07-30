Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her ‘B-grade actress’: ‘I will defend her right to exercise her freedom of expression’

Actor Swara Bhasker has reacted to her contemporary Kangana Ranaut’s recent comments against her, in which she described Swara (and Taapsee Pannu) as a ‘B-grade’ actor. Swara said that she wasn’t entirely surprised by Kangana’s choice of words.

She told CNN News18 in an interview, “It didn’t entirely come as a surprise. Kangana has adopted a certain tone in talking about those who don’t agree with what she is saying on a particular point. I wasn’t necessarily surprised by that.”

She added, “I was a little taken aback that she should drag us into a sort of needless debate and name-calling on a public platform, on national television. It’s fine. People have the right to say what they feel like. I’m a democratic person and I will defend her right to exercise her freedom of expression.”

Kangana had said in an earlier interview with Republic TV, “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

As an explanation, Kangana later told The Times of India, “So I want them to know. When Swara says that ‘I’m Sonam Kapoor’s best friend’, that’s not how the world perceives her. No! No matter how much Taapsee Pannu says that everybody loves her, and she has gotten equal opportunities, no! People do not perceive her as somebody who is an equal to an Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday. No! So that’s what I try to convey – that no matter how much you try and fit in, you are not fitting in. If you are not seeing it, let me show you – in their world, you are still B-grade. I have been through those galis, I know where it goes! So that’s what I try to convey to them. If you think you are fitting in and now you have also become insiders, no, you’re not.”

Swara on Wednesday reported a tweet posted by Kangana’s team, in which they’d allegedly used a racist slur. Swara wrote, “I’ve reported this tweet for using a racist slur. Tweeple, you should too.”

