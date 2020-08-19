Swara Bhasker on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Why can’t people believe he was depressed?’

Sections
Actor Swara Bhasker, agreeing with Naseeruddin Shah about the ‘sickening’ coverage around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has wondered why the public is finding it so difficult to believe that Sushant could have been depressed.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 07:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Swara Bhasker has sided with Naseeruddin Shah’s recent comments.

Actor Swara Bhasker has agreed with Naseeruddin Shah’s recent statements about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and has wondered why it is so hard for the public to believe that Sushant could have been depressed. Multiple conspiracy theories have been floated after Sushant’s death on June 14.

In a recent interview to India Today, Naseer had called the coverage of his death ‘sickening’, and said that the investigation into it should be left to the authorities. Swara agreed and said, also according to India Today, “I absolutely agree with Naseer Sir. In fact I have been saying this from many days. You can see it on my social media, that its absolutely sickening to see how social media and many media houses have started their conspiracy theories and have been fanning lies to the public.”

 

In his interview, Naseer had said, “It is absolutely sickening. I have not followed it. I felt deeply grieved when the young man died. I did not know him but he had a bright future and it was a waste of a life.”



Swara continued, “Why is it so difficult for people to accept that he may have been depressed? I read an article where someone said that he didn’t look depressed, what theory is that? How can someone ‘look’ it?” She added, “Just because someone is famous, doesn’t mean things can’t be wrong. We as a society need to give more importance to mental health.”

According to the Mumbai Police, Sushant was being treated for bipolar disorder in the months leading up to his suicide. His family and several prominent members of the film industry and the media have expressed hesitation in believing this. Sushant’s father has accused the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and for having siphoned off his funds. She has denied the allegations.

