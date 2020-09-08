Swara Bhasker rejects idea of getting police protection like Kangana Ranaut: ‘I’d rather that taxpayers money be used for real issues’

Actor Swara Bhasker has rejected the suggestion that she deserves police protection because of the threats that she receives. She said she’d rather see the money being spent in areas that require it.

A Twitter user wrote to her that considering the constant attacks against her on social media, she should consider getting protection. Swara responded, “Thank uuuuu Nazma but no.. I’d rather that taxpayers money be used for real issues.. like development.. or malnutrition.”

This comes after Kangana Ranaut was accorded Y-plus security by the home ministry, ahead of her visit to Mumbai. Kangana has been involved in a war of words against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Addressing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, she said she was afraid of living in Mumbai. Her comments were condemned by Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who said that he will not allow her to set foot in Maharashtra.

The actor took to Twitter to thank home minister Amit Shah. In a tweet written in Hindi, she said, “This proves that a patriot’s voice cannot be crushed by fascists. I am grateful to Amit Shah, if he wanted, he could have advised me to go to Mumbai after a few days but he respected a daughter of India, protected her pride and self-respect. Jai Hind.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office: ‘Nothing illegal in my property, I worked hard for 15 years for this’

Swara and Kangana have often been at odds with each other. Kangana recently described Swara in an interview as a B-grade actor. Responding to the insult, Swara had told Pinkvilla, “In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more