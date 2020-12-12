Swara Bhasker responds to Twitter user challenging her and Diljit Dosanjh to a debate on farm bills

Actor Swara Bhasker has responded to a Twitter user who challenged her, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, actor-singer Ammy Virk and singer Mika Singh to a debate on the new agriculture laws that have triggered a massive farmers’ protest. Notably, Swara, Diljit, Ammy and Mika have extended their support to the protesting farmers.

“Challenging @diljitdosanjh @ReallySwara @AmmyVirk and @MikaSingh to have a virtual debate with me on Farm bills. You all can take 4 days to study the bills and prepare. Hai dum (Do you have the guts)?,” a man tweeting by the name of ‘desi mojito’ wrote.

Swara replied to his tweet, advising him to go and convince the protesting farmers about the farm bills and its benefits, instead of trying to explain the same to her and the other celebrities.

“This is the foolishness & fallacy that has in the 1st place created this mess.. Why convince us of the farm bills & it’s benefits.. the farmers should be convinced of it.. GET IT? It’s not that hard! Why don’t u go engage in a conversation with the protesting farmers?,” she wrote.

Swara has been tweeting in support of the protesting farmers and has criticised the use of water cannons to disperse them as ‘shameful’ and ‘inhuman’.

On the work front, Swara has appeared in a number of digital projects this year. She started with the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, followed by Flesh on Eros Now. Last week, she saw the release of her Netflix show Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, in which she plays a woman who gives up a cushy life to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

Swara will be seen next in Sheer Qorma, a same-sex love story directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The film also features Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi.

