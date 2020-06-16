Swara Bhasker says blaming Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is ‘height of idiocy’

The disturbing news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has reignited the debate on nepotism. From Kangana Ranaut to Prakash Raj, many are claiming that he was not given his due in Bollywood, as he had no filmi connections.

Swara Bhasker defended Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt after an old video from Koffee With Karan went viral online and sparked outrage among fans. In a tweet, she said that blaming them for Sushant’s demise was not only idiotic but also hypocritical.

“Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!,” she wrote.

Swara drew attention to the fact that Sushant did not leave a suicide note and so, it could not be assumed that the reason was professional setbacks. “Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy,” she wrote.

Karan and Alia are being slammed online after an old video of their rapid fire on Koffee With Karan went viral. In the clip, Alia is asked to rate actors, including Sushant, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. Her response was, “Sushant Singh Rajput, who?”

A Twitter user told Swara that it may be a ‘silly chat show’ for her, but not everyone was equipped to deal with it the same way. “Swara it maybe a silly chat show for you & You may have that sense of humour or thick skin to not get affected. But some don’t. And just cause you’re a big producer, you can’t call out people and “rate” them on national TV. Most of us are calling out this hypocrisy & toxicity,” the user wrote.

To this, Swara said, “That may be but it’s still idiotic to hold Karan & Alia responsible for this tragedy - because they made some thoughtless comments. The fact is we don’t know what Sushant was going through nor what the cause was. Everything being discussed is speculation & gossip. It’s not right.”

Earlier, Karan penned an emotional note mourning Sushant’s death and regretted not checking up on him despite getting a feeling that he needed someone. “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them,” he wrote.

“Sushant’s unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug,” he added.

Alia said that Sushant’s death left her shocked and saddened. “I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You’ve left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant’s family, loved ones, and his fans,” she wrote on Twitter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

