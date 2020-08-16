Swara Bhasker says comparison with Mardaani’s Rani Mukerji a compliment, Flesh is ‘different story that dealt with same issue’

Actor Swara Bhasker, who plays a cop and is set to bust a human trafficking racket in her upcoming web show, Flesh, said that any comparison with Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani is a huge compliment. She said that the two projects are very different from each other.

Swara told Mid Day, “I am a Rani fan, so any comparison is a huge compliment. I have seen both [instalments of] Mardaani, and the stunts she has pulled off are amazing. Mardaani is focussed on the cop [essayed by Mukerji] chasing the human trafficking racket. Since our show has an episodic format, we have had the opportunity to probe it more deeply. It was interesting to understand the dynamics of that world—be it how the girls are kept, or how the trafficking ring operates. To me, it’s a different story that has dealt with the same issue.”

Swara Bhasker plays a cop for the first time in her career in the web show directed by Danish Aslam. She will be seen alongside Akshay Oberoi, Yudhishtir Urs, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana in the series. It is set to premiere on Eros Now on August 21.

“I have neither played a cop before nor have I done action. As an artiste, it was an opportunity to push the limits. I won’t lie; it was extremely challenging and I struggled initially,” Swara said. She added that the show had a ‘soul’ and was not all about mindless action. “With Danish, I knew I was in good hands. I knew the intention [behind the stunts] was right; we were not performing action for the heck of it. The story has a soul and a larger purpose.”

Also read: Sholay turns 45: Shweta Bachchan shares throwback pic from set, says ‘India’s tryst with its movies has been long and beautiful’

About her role, Swara had said in a statement, “Human and child trafficking is one of the most damning realities of the world and it’s important that we keep highlighting the issue through the fictional content that we create. I am honoured to be a part of Flesh and being given the opportunity to work with the team was an absolute pleasure! For the very first time in my career, I will be seen essaying the role of a cop which I am hoping will be appreciated by fans. They will witness me performing some high-octane action sequences.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more