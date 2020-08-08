Swara Bhasker says ‘conspiracy theorists really have no shame’ after Disha Salian’s father refutes rumours around her death

Swara Bhasker wants the ‘conspiracy theorists’ to leave the family of the deceased in peace.

Actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter on Saturday to rebuke conspiracy theorists spreading rumours around the death of Disha Salian. Disha was the former manager of late Sushant Sindh Rajput and reportedly died by suicide on June 8.

Swara retweeted a news story by Hindustan Times about Disha’s father refuting rumours surrounding her death. “Conspiracy theorists really have no shame and no sense of decency! Leave grieving families alone,” she wrote.

Actor Kritika Kamra also tweeted on similar lines. “Every statement that doesn’t fit their fake narrative will not be shared.. will not be believed. If you’ve already decided what you want to believe, stop pretending to find the truth. Please don’t act like you care,” she wrote.

Disha’s father Satish Salian told India Today that the rumours being spread about his daughter and her death were false. “As media has freedom of speech, we also have right of privacy, do not interfere in our life please. I request you all please. Police have explained me. They showed whole case evidences, post mortem report. My daughter was never pregnant, she never got pregnant. Rape never happened, organs are clear,” he had said. Disha allegedly killed herself by jumping off a high-rise in Mumbai’s Malad area on June 8.

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday claimed Disha was killed, and indicated the murder may have been preceded by her rape. He claimed the post mortem report mentioned injuries to her private parts.

