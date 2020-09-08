Swara Bhasker says ‘evidence that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lied is emerging’, Shahid calls Mira ‘beautiful inside out’

Swara Bhasker has said that there is no evidence of murder yet in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Shahid Kapoor wished wife Mira Rajput as she turned 26 on Monday.

Kangana Ranaut’s office not bulldozed by the BMC, actor receives a notice to stop ‘leakage’ instead

Kangana Ranaut has announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has given her a notice to tend to ‘leakage work’ at her Mumbai office. She had earlier claimed that they would demolish her Manikarnika Films office.

Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira Rajput on her birthday: ‘My love, you are beautiful inside out’, see pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor wished wife Mira Rajput on her 26th birthday on Monday, calling her ‘beautiful inside out’. The actor also shared a gorgeous photo of his wife on social media.

Swara Bhasker defends Rhea Chakraborty, says no proof of murder, ‘but evidence that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lied is emerging’

Actor Swara Bhasker, in a column, has written that while there is no evidence to suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, much less by Rhea Chakraborty. She added that “evidence that suggests that Rajput’s family has lied is emerging”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta slams Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘fake FIR’, says ‘nothing is going to break us’

Shweta Singh Kirti has tweeted about Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint against her sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She said that nothing was going to break the family.

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says Karan Johar ‘insulted me’ at a party: ‘If your work flops, they don’t treat you well’

Actor Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal has said that at his brother’s 50th birthday party, he was insulted by filmmaker Karan Johar, who ‘acted weird’ with him. Faisal said that bias exists in the film industry, and he has experienced it.

