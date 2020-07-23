Swara Bhasker says Kangana Ranaut should seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, not make it about her ‘personal vendetta’

Swara Bhasker has opened up about Kangana Ranaut’s recent interview about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and her claims that he was sabotaged by the ‘movie mafia’. Swara said that Kangana should ‘celebrate’ Sushant, instead of tearing down her contemporaries.

In an interview with The Times of India, Swara said, “I think when you call your colleagues ‘Chaaploos, chaatney waaley (sycophants), needy outsider, B-grade actress’ and other such flattering adjectives, the conversation tends to get deviated. I think that if Kangana wants this conversation to be about justice for Sushant, she shouldn’t make it about herself and her personal vendetta. She should celebrate Sushant, not deride everyone else.”

Kangana claimed in a recent interview that Bollywood was controlled by a few heavyweights, who made it their mission to destroy outsiders who were not sycophants. She alleged that Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar joined hands to sabotage Sushant’s career and brand him as ‘flop star’, even after he delivered hits such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

During the chat, Kangana also referred to Swara and Taapsee Pannu as ‘needy outsiders’ who denied the existence of nepotism to win Karan’s favour, but remained ‘B-grade actresses’ because he chose to give chances to Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday instead.

Since then, Kangana has been involved in a war of words with Taapsee and Swara. Swara recently shared an old video of Kangana, in which she says that the insider-outsider divide ‘doesn’t matter’ in Bollywood. “It’s hard to get your first break but once your film releases, it’s up to the audiences and so many of them have been rejected. No matter where you come from...whether you come from the mountains like me or you come from California, it really doesn’t matter. It’s the people who decide,” she says in the video.

Kangana’s team claimed that she was only harassed after she became a star with the success of Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. “You’re picking up a10 yr old video when movie mafia didn’t care about her existence & didn’t consider her an A-lister. Criminal cases,Threats, Bullying,Character assassination started aftr Kangana became a top star in 2014, she hs mentioned many times before, pls don’t misguide,” her team told Swara on Twitter.

