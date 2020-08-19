Swara Bhasker says she has ‘lost a lot of work’ because of her opinions: ‘It is a collateral I have come to accept’

Swara Bhasker is fiercely opinionated and does not shy away from airing her anti-establishment views. In an interview, she said that she has lost out on projects because of the stands she takes but has come to accept it as a ‘collateral’.

In an interview with Firstpost, Swara was asked if her opinions have impacted her work. “Yes, of course, there is no denying that, and I have to admit that I have lost a lot of work because of the positions I have taken. But it is fine. It is a collateral that I have come to accept. I don’t seek and I don’t say things from a position of an influence. I am not a paid influencer, I am not paid to say these things. I say these things because I genuinely believe in it. I am willing to bear that brunt,” she said.

Earlier this year, Swara voiced her dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), and even took to the streets to protest against them.

Swara said that despite taking the stands she does, she sees herself ‘primarily as an actor’ and not as an activist. She also ruled out the speculation that she is eyeing a career in politics and said that she simply expresses her opinion without any agenda behind it.

Talking about the trolling and social backlash, Swara admitted that it ‘does bother’ her. “I have had to learn to develop a thick skin for it, which is actually sad because it just shows that you have to desensitise yourself, which is not necessarily a nice thing. But I don’t have a choice because you have to survive. But sometimes, I feel sad that people have forgotten that there is a real human being behind that Twitter or Instagram handle,” she said, adding that she refuses to be ‘silenced’.

Swara was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, in which she played a schoolteacher from Meerut. The show was at the centre of a controversy for its tone which was ‘vulgar’, according to some. Her next release, Flesh, is a web series that will premiere on Eros Now on August 21. She will be seen as a cop hunting human traffickers.

Talking about Flesh, Swara had said in a statement, “Human and child trafficking is one of the most damning realities of the world and it’s important that we keep highlighting the issue through the fictional content that we create. I am honoured to be a part of Flesh and given the opportunity to work with the team was an absolute pleasure! For the very first time in my career, I will be seen essaying the role of a cop which I am hoping will be appreciated by fans. They will witness me performing some high-octane action sequences.”

