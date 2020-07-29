Sections
Swara Bhasker shuts down claim of Deepika Padukone getting Rs 5 crore to attend JNU protest, calls it ‘idiotic misinformation’

Swara Bhasker hit out at a Twitter user who alleged that Deepika Padukone was paid Rs 5 crore for a brief appearance at the student protest in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Swara Bhasker said that claims of Deepika Padukone being paid Rs 5 crore for attending the JNU protest were ‘outlandish’.

Swara Bhasker rubbished allegations that Deepika Padukone was paid Rs 5 crore to attend the student protest at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in January this year. She called the claims ‘vulgar and outlandish’.

In response to a Twitter user who claimed that Deepika was paid a whopping amount for a ‘2 minutes appearance’ at JNU, Swara wrote, “The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory - however vulgar and outlandish! A rampant culture of stupidity…”

The Twitter user had written, “Deepika padukone took 5 crores for her 2 minutes appearance in JNU for Anti-CAA protests while @ReallySwara could only manage a C-grade web series despite artistically screeching against CAA for an year. Bhagwan kisi ko depression de de lekin Communism na de (May God give someone depression but not communism).”

On January 7, Deepika made a surprise visit to the JNU campus and quietly stood with the students in a show of solidarity. This was just three days before the release of Chhapaak, in which she played an acid attack survivor. She was also one of its co-producers.



After Deepika’s show of solidarity with the JNU students, a #BoycottChhapaak campaign began trending on Twitter. The IMDb rating of the film also took a hit, with people downvoting it in large numbers and giving it a one-star rating.

Later that month, at an event, Deepika gave out a clear message to her detractors. “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind),” she said.

Swara, an alumna of JNU, joined the protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Other Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar also participated in the protest against the violent attack on students in the JNU campus.

