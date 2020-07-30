Swara Bhasker speaks up for Deepika Padukone, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli tests positive for Covid-19

Here are top entertainment stories of the day.

Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Sending cyclones ‘back home’ to solving marital problems, 5 times he was at his wittiest on Twitter

Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, emerging as a real-life hero for stranded migrant workers and Indian citizens stuck in different parts of the world. As he continues to arrange special buses, trains and flights to help these people reach their homes, he also fields funny requests on social media with clever repartee.

Abhishek Banerjee feels blessed to be an outsider: ‘Even the smallest of success becomes glory for me’

Abhishek Banerjee, now better known as Hathoda Tyagi of the hit web show Paatal Lok, has finally found his footing in the entertainment industry. The casting director and actor, who has done numerous blink-and-miss appearances in films over the years, remains unaffected by the ongoing nepotism debate in the film industry and only believes in counting the advantages of being an outsider.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and family test Covid-19 positive, to remain in home quarantine

SS Rajamouli, director of the Baahubali films, took to Twitter to share that he and his family members have tested positive for Covid-19. He said that they were tested after developing a mild fever a few days ago.

Swara Bhasker shuts down claim of Deepika Padukone getting Rs 5 crore to attend JNU protest, calls it ‘idiotic misinformation’

Swara Bhasker rubbished allegations that Deepika Padukone was paid Rs 5 crore to attend the student protest at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in January this year. She called the claims ‘vulgar and outlandish’.

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: From Tu to Tera Milna, revisit his early chartbusters that we couldn’t get enough of in the ’90s

Singer Sonu Nigam turns 47 on Thursday and it’s quite unbelievable how quickly time has flown by. It feels just like a couple of years ago when we would watch his songs on Channel V or hear his amazing voice on the radio in the 1990s.

