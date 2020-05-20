Sections
Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker travels from Mumbai to Delhi by road after mother suffers fracture

Swara Bhasker travels from Mumbai to Delhi by road after mother suffers fracture

Swara Bhasker drove to Delhi from Mumbai after her mother Ira Bhaskar fractured her right arm.

Updated: May 20, 2020 20:54 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Swara Bhasker’s mother suffered a fall and fractured her arm.

Actor Swara Bhasker has travelled to Delhi from Mumbai after taking special permission when she got to know that her mother has suffered a fracture. Swara had to travel from Mumbai to Delhi by road amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was very concerned when I learnt about my mother’s fall and the fracture to the right arm. My first impulse was to rush to Delhi....to look after my mom...but that was not possible due to the lockdown,” Swara said.

 

“So as soon as the process opened up, I applied for permission and travelled by road from Mumbai to Delhi. It was a very long journey, two days by road with an overnight halt. I had a safe journey albeit long and I’m very grateful to have been allowed to travel and to now be here with my mom.. if only to help her comb her hair and change clothes! I’ve gone through the necessary self isolation and home quarantine protocols,” she added.



