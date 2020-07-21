Sections
Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker writes ‘happy memories’ in reaction to tweet saying Kangana Ranaut abused her on Tanu Weds Manu set

Swara Bhasker writes ‘happy memories’ in reaction to tweet saying Kangana Ranaut abused her on Tanu Weds Manu set

Swara Bhasker wrote ‘happy memories’ in reaction to a tweet claiming that Kangana Ranaut yelled at her on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu, in front of 200 people.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Swara Bhasker played a supporting role in Tanu Weds Manu.

Actor Swara Bhasker has implied in a tweet that Kangana Ranaut yelled at her for delivering a ‘good shot’ on their 2015 film, Tanu Weds Manu. The two actors have been involved in a war of words after Kangana, in a television interview, called Swara, and actor Taapsee Pannu, ‘chaploos’ (boot-lickers) and B-grade actresses.

Responding to a tweet in which a person wrote that Kangana had yelled at Swara on the sets of Tanu Weds Manu, Swara wrote, “#SupportMax by reigning national award winning outsider-star to ‘needy- outsider! Circa 2014. Sigh! Such #happymemories.” Swara also tagged the team Kangana Ranaut Twitter account, with which she has been involved in a back-and-forth all day.

 

The original tweet read, “Kangana Ranaut Ma’am, why did you throw a tantrum and abuse outsider @ReallySwara on the set of Tanu Weds Manu Returns in front of 200 people because the director said ‘Good Shot’ to her after a take? Is this not mistreatment of outsiders ma’am?”



Earlier in the day, Swara reacted to Kangana’s claims that she started the parallel cinema movement in India, after the 2013 film Queen. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Swara wrote, “Kangana ji ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, She started Feminism with Queen in 2013, but first of all in 1947, she got India independence. - says an unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers.”

Also read: Swara Bhasker mocks Kangana Ranaut’s comment, says she got independence for India in 1947. Her team hits back

Several members of the film industry have dismissed Kangana’s recent remarks. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a Twitter thread wrote that he doesn’t recognise the actor any more, despite being good friends with her in the past.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

EU recovery fund lifts global shares to five-month high
Jul 21, 2020 18:52 IST
Taapsee shares old video of Kangana defending star kids, takes a dig at her
Jul 21, 2020 18:51 IST
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US defense secretary
Jul 21, 2020 18:50 IST
India begins discussion on distribution of coronavirus vaccine, Indigenous candidates also in race
Jul 21, 2020 18:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.