Swastika Mukherjee, Arjun Bijlani, Aahana Kumra and other celebs address stigmas attached to mental health,stress on why one should not fear being judged

Amid all the debates actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise triggered, concern over mental health is something that also came to light. While many actors came out and shared their story of suffering from depression or dealing with a low phase in their life, there are still many who don’t want to talk about this issue in open. And that’s because of the stigma attached to it and the fear of getting judged not just by the society but also their family, friends and colleagues at the workplace. So does that mean one needs to remain in that shell and not open up ever? We talk to some celebrities who urge people to shed inhibitions and share the importance of why mental health should not be ignored and must be spoken about.

Swastika Mukherjee

Mental health isn’t just a phase that you talk about, see a therapist, take medicines and consider it cured. There are several trigger points that keep coming back. It has the ability to push people to take drastic steps while many aren’t that vocal to talk about it. Anyone going through such a phase needs love and compassion, and should feel that people around care for them. And it’s not a rich people problem, so, let’s reach out to everyone around, not via social media, but that personal touch is the saviour. Even that one phone call helps.

Aahana Kumra

Good we’re finally addressing this. As for the stigmas and judgements, they’re attached to almost everything in life. I had a breakup and felt depressed. When I told my friend, he was like, ‘These things happen to all’. We’ve been using the term depression loosely; I’m guilty, too. Depression is a clinical problem and we must seek professional help. We should be taught about mental health in school. When we start understanding about it early on, we are equipped to face it better when things go south.

Shivin Narang

Accept and stay true to your feelings. Given the phase we’re going though, and even otherwise, we face pressures every day. They sometimes lead to insecurity, worry and sadness. I feel parents need to start the discussion at an early age, so the children know such things happen, and they’re more aware to deal with it. And we get judged for almost everything we do, so ignore that, concentrate on the good things and that’ll give you mental peace. Have gratitude for all the good things you have matters.

Shama Sikander

When I openly spoke about being bipolar and suffering from depression, many called me courageous. But I feel it’s more about accepting who you are. I’ve been extremely vulnerable and nothing felt good till the day I realised that if I don’t love myself I can’t expect that from others. You also need real friends around you. There are many in the film industry who face mental health issue, but don’t have that one friend to confide in. And this fear of being judged is more within than it’s outside. We always think, ‘What would everyone think about me’. To change that, you need to change the way you think. Society is like a mirror, you only see your reflection. Change your perspective, and the world around you will change.

Arjun Bijlani

We need to be compassionate towards each other. These stigmas and judgements are being created by us. Don’t we all go through ups and downs? Everyone has their own way to deal with it. Someone can feel sad or depressed, so don’t mock their mental state by saying ‘Oh, look he couldn’t handle this simple thing’, or ‘We should stay away from such people’. That should never be the approach. When I went though certain things in life, if my friends and family behaved like that, I would’ve been devastated. You need to reach out to each other and offer support. Also,many people hide going through such issues because they feel it might affect their professional life. So, never make them feel deprived of work.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ