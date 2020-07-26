Swastika Mukherjee denies rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput misbehaving: ‘Never saw Sanjana Sanghi feeling uncomfortable’

Sections
Swastika Mukherjee has said she always felt positive vibes on sets while shooting for Dil Bechara, which was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Swastika Mukherjee with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who plays Sanjana Sanghi’s mother in Dil Bechara, has responded to the rumours that Sushant Singh Rajput behaved inappropriately on the sets. Swastika said that she did not feel any discomfort while shooting the film and added that she saw Sanjana being comfortable in his presence. She also said that she would have sensed it if something was wrong.

Swastika told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Because I played Sanjana’s mother in the film, we were always together. Also, you know, we all used to have dinner together.. the vibe was very positive and friendly on the sets. I never really felt uncomfortable with the crew or the cast. I have never seen Sanjana also feeling uncomfortable or else I would have understood.”

When asked about the Me Too allegations levelled against Sushant and director Mukesh Chhabra, Swastika said, “It was very weird and quite shocking. A lot of people asked me about Mukesh ... I am a woman, if there was something that was going on, as a woman I would get the vibe and feel a little bit of discomfort on the set or around the people against whom the allegations had surfaced. But no, nothing.”

 



In 2018, rumours claimed that Sushant had behaved inappropriately with Sanjana on the sets of Dil Bechara. The film was then titled Kizie Aur Manny. Sushant had clarified sharing screenshots of his conversation with Sanjana and tweeted, “The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide.” He later deleted the tweet.

Also read: Sanjana Sanghi answers Kangana Ranaut’s claims she responded late to Me Too allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant died June 14 by suicide and the Mumbai Police are investigating the case. He was suffering from depression and his death has sparked a conversation around the importance of opening up about mental health.

