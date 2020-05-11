T-Series office sealed after caretaker tests postive for Covid-19

The office building of music label T-Series has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after one caretaker tested positive for COVID-19.

According to T-Series spokesperson, there were caretakers who would work and stay at the office premises in Andheri, which is now sealed to contain the spread of Coronavirus. “Some of them are migrants who couldn’t go back. There are rooms, kitchen and all facilities for them at the office building. But one of them tested positive for Covid-19.

“There are two-three people who are also getting tested, but their reports are pending. For safety reasons, the BMC has sealed the office. It was anyway shut for employees since March 15,” spokesperson told PTI.

Meanwhile, T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar clarified to India TV that the offices have been turned “into a zone” and not sealed per se. He said, “It’s not sealed. They have just made it into a zone to let others know that the patients were there. It is not like an official seal kind of a thing.”

He revealed that two people who developed symptoms used to live there and were going out to buy the essentials. “Security personnel and caretaker were there. They have been going out to take vegetables from the adjacent market. Because of the lockdown, no one was allowed to travel back to their home towns. They were staying at the building,” said Kumar.

On Sunday, death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,109 in India, with cases climbing to 62,939.