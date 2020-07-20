Taapsee Pannu, accused of supporting ‘oppressors’, hits back at those painting a ‘purely negative picture’ of Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu has hit back at a Twitter user who accused her and Swara Bhasker of standing with ‘oppressors’ and hinted that they would be responsible ‘next time a struggling actor gives up on life like Sushant Singh Rajput’. She criticised the ‘purely negative’ portrayal of how outsiders are treated in Bollywood and said that it could very well kill the passion of some talented artist, who might be scared to even give the film industry a shot.

“God forbid next time a struggling actor gives up on life like Sushant Singh Rajput please do remember how @taapsee and @ReallySwara stood with oppressors. What an unfortunate, bitter world,” a Twitter user wrote. In response, Taapsee wrote, “Next time another outstanding talent gets scared to even enter our industry n kills his passion and hope to contribute to Indian cinema coz some people painted purely negative picture about how outsiders are treated do remember YOU are ALSO responsible for it.”

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee and Swara ‘needy outsiders’ and accused them of trying to win Karan Johar’s favour. Calling out the practice of nepotism, Kangana said, “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Taapsee hit back in an interview with Hindustan Times and said, “I never mentioned anywhere I like Karan Johar or anyone she alleges, but I have never said I hate them either. So, the fact that you don’t hate someone she hates, is equivalent to ‘you like that person and you suck up to that person’? I don’t even know him beyond formal ‘hi, hello, thank you’. How is this even logical?”

