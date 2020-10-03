Taapsee Pannu completes mystery project, shares pic: ‘Time to bid good-bye to Anabelle’

Taapsee Pannu had travelled to the hills for a shoot a few weeks ago and has now announced the completion of her next project. The actor shared a picture from the last day of the shoot and dropped a few hints about “Anabelle”.

Hinting about the project in the caption, Taapsee wrote, “A few months back this felt like a distant dream. It’s a wrap! Time to bid good-bye to ‘Anabelle’. See you in theatres soon :) Pic: The Director @deepaksundarrajan.” The attached picture shows Taapsee in a floral green dress, sitting on a stage-like setup as she faces the hills. A spotlight is also seen in the picture.

Taapsee had earlier shared several glimpses of the shoot. Sharing a boomerang video shot in similar surroundings, the actor had written, “Coz this always becomes the best part of the photoshoot somehow!”

She had shared another picture of herself from a trek in the hills. “Coz all we actually need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath! #HeadUp #ClimbUp,” she wrote alongside a candid picture.

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed film, Thappad. The film couldn’t complete its entire theatrical run as cinema halls were shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has a number of projects in pipeline, including cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic, Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba.

Talking about her schedule, the actor had told Times of India in February, “I will start prepping for Mitali’s biopic (’Shabaash Mithu’) in a bit after I am done with Rashmi Rocket. Right now I am training to become a sprinter, so while I shoot for Haseen Dilruba in Haridwar, I am training simultaneously for Rashmi Rocket because I have to get into that immediately after. From there onwards it will start by cricket training for Mitali.”

