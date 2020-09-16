Taapsee Pannu: ‘Do you want Rhea Chakraborty to go to jail or the culprit?’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that even though she does not know Rhea Chakraborty personally, she must speak against the treatment the latter has received in the media. Taapsee believes that many have branded Rhea the culprit behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before the court can pass its judgement.

“In this particular case, as I have always maintained, I really didn’t know her at all. I still don’t know her. The only problem I had was the kind of unfair trial that was happening and the kind of judgement that was passed on her. It’s not that before we haven’t had criminals from other industries or people being caught for doing something wrong from other industries. Even in our industry, for that matter. We have had a couple of big stars being caught but the way this girl went through the media trial and physical harassment at some places, it was something very shocking and something I couldn’t hold back. I had to speak up without even knowing anything about her,” she said in a new interview.

Taapsee was speaking to India Today and added, “There are people who support this point of view and there are people who probably have just written her off in their mind before the court or the investigative agencies have given their verdict. They want to force this opinion in everyone’s head. So I think that is wrong.”

Taapsee also shared her thoughts on veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan’s speech in the Parliament on Bollywood’s image being tarnished. “For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect,” Taapsee tweeted on Tuesday.

Jaya’s speech, in which she used a Hindi proverb to say those defaming the industry were biting the hands that fed them, earned her fulsome praise from many of her colleagues in Bollywood that has been under a cloud since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. Though she did not take any names, her speech came a day after BJP’s Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry. She also said she completely disagrees with those who term the entertainment industry a “gutter”, a term used by actor Kangana Ranaut to describe Bollywood in a tweet last month.

