Taapsee Pannu flies off to Maldives with her girl gang, her stunning vacation pics will leave you green with envy

Taapsee Pannu has her vacay mode on as she flew to Maldives with her girl gang. The actor has been sharing regular updates from her scenic vacation her Instagram Stories. She even says in one of the videos, “coz when God said heaven on earth, I am sure he meant Maldives”.

Taapsee started giving updates about her vacation as soon as they boarded a flight to Maldives. She shared a picture of her ‘distressed travel buddies’ Shagun Pannu and Evania Pannu. Later, she also shared several glimpses of them having fun on a boat and letting their hair down after reaching their destination.

Taapsee Pannu reaches Maldives.

Taapsee Pannu with her sisters.

Taapsee Pannu’s girl gang.

Taapsee Pannu enjoying the sunset view.

Soon after the girls checked in at a hotel, they headed straight to an infinity pool for a swim. Taapsee shared a picture of the three of them enjoying themselves in the pool and captioned it, “Without wasting any time.” She also shared a few glimpses from their arrival and wrote, “Hello Maldives! Home for next few days.”

Apart from posting regular updates on her Instagram Stories, she also shared a stunning picture from the location on Instagram. She wrote in caption, “Here’s me looking forward to the much needed get away. P.S- that pool was out of bound so @khamkhaphotoartist figured out other means to make the picture look cool.”

Taapsee just wrapped up shooting for a project near Jaipur. She had announced the shoot wrap with a picture from a scenic location in the hills. “A few months back this felt like a distant dream. It’s a wrap! Time to bid good-bye to ‘Anabelle’. See you in theatres soon :),” she captioned the post. The project is said to be a Tamil comedy also starring Vijay Sethupathi. It has been directed by debutant Deepak Sundarrajan.

Taapsee recently hailed the home ministry’s decision to allow the opening of cinema halls from October 15. Taking a jibe at certain news channels while reclaiming the responsibility of entertainment, she tweeted, “Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news. Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on. #SharingCaring.”

