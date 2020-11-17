Taapsee Pannu: I was replaced because hero’s wife didn’t want me in the film

Taapsee Pannu is riding high on success of films such as Thappad, Mission Mangal and Badla, but there was a time when she was called a ‘bad luck charm’ and producers were shy of signing her. In a new interview, the actor has spoken about the negativity and misogyny she faced early in her career.

“I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene. These are the things that have happened in front of me, I don’t know what’s happened behind my back,” Taapsee told Filmfare in an interview.

Talking about how she weathered it, Taapsee said, “I decided that from now on, I will only take up films that will make me genuinely happy to go to work. People advised me against it because there might be a point of no return. Whenever a girl has tried to do women-driven films there’s a tag that’s attached to her and male stars are then hesitant to take her as their leading lady. It might be a little harder, longer journey but it’s going to be one that I’m going to enjoy each day. It has worked out till now.”

Taapsee has her hands full with films. She is shooting for Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba and Loop Lapeta.