Taapsee Pannu is ‘ringing out the bad times’ in a black bikini. See pics from her Maldives vacation

Taapsee Pannu has shared a fresh picture from her Maldives vacation, in which she can be seen “ringing out the bad times”. The actor is seen having fun in a black bikini and ringing a bell.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, “I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say ........ Ringing out the bad times! #Maldives #Holiday.” The actor is seen in a black bikini paired with a shrug.

On Friday, Taapsee had shared a video from their snorkeling session with her girl gang. “Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. P.S- we others are just following the strict instructions.”

Giving a glimpse of the picturesque location, Taapsee had earlier shared a standout picture of herself with a serene blue backdrop. The Pink actor shared a picture on Instagram, in which she wore a multi-coloured bathing suit, sitting on the brim of a hammock, with various shades of blue sky and water in the background.

The 33-year-old actor indicated that the picture was taken early morning as she said, “When we take the idea of ‘Rise and Shine’ literally!” alongside the picture. Appreciating the photography skills of her sister Shagun Pannu, the actor, in her post, wrote, “Our newly discovered director on board.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Thappad actor took to Instagram and shared numerous pictures with her travel buddies and sisters -- Evania and Shagun Pannu -- during their getaway.

Taapsee had flown to Maldives after wrapping up a film shoot in Jaipur. She has many other projects in her kitty including Rashami Rocket, Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu.

